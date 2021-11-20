350,000 Shares in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.23% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWAC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000.

Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

