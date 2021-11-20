$369.19 Million in Sales Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to post sales of $369.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $361.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $373.20 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $362.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $347.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.72. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $226.79 and a twelve month high of $353.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.51%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

