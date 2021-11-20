$4.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.77 billion and the lowest is $4.21 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $15.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.44 billion to $15.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $14.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $703.59.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $652.68 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $606.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $584.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total value of $672,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock worth $31,063,516 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,385,000 after buying an additional 41,041 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 588.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 15,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $556,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.