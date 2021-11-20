$4.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.77 billion and the lowest is $4.21 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $15.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.44 billion to $15.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $14.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $703.59.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $652.68 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $606.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $584.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total value of $672,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock worth $31,063,516 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,385,000 after buying an additional 41,041 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 588.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 15,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $556,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

