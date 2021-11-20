$4.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will announce $4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.65. Cigna posted earnings of $3.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $20.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.25 to $20.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $22.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.06 to $22.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.77.

Shares of CI opened at $210.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $991,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 44.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,685 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,614,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

