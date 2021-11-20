44,836 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MP. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,449 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 109.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MP Materials by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,294,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 3.92. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.83.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.