$458.23 Million in Sales Expected for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to announce sales of $458.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $458.16 million and the highest is $458.30 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $447.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Credit Acceptance.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.36 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CACC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.80.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $642.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 21.99 and a quick ratio of 21.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $623.12 and a 200 day moving average of $533.62. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $283.92 and a 1 year high of $703.27.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.76, for a total transaction of $665,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,030 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.69, for a total value of $1,420,370.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,476 shares of company stock worth $47,864,847 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.