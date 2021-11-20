$468.13 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will post sales of $468.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $469.80 million and the lowest is $465.90 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $416.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.49. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $87.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Capital International Investors grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,623 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 64.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,864,000 after acquiring an additional 860,399 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $58,936,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 32.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,151,000 after acquiring an additional 731,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,492,000 after acquiring an additional 641,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.