$469.00 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will report $469.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $472.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $464.70 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $246.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.28) earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.09.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $183.12 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $153.04 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 164.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 198,847 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,375,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,483,000 after acquiring an additional 186,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,993,000 after acquiring an additional 159,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after acquiring an additional 156,614 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

