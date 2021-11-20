$477.75 Million in Sales Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to report sales of $477.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $467.10 million to $488.40 million. People’s United Financial posted sales of $561.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 15.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth $179,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth $1,681,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 24.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2,333.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,290,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,256,000 after buying an additional 2,196,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

