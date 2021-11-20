48,061 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after acquiring an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 43.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 48.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $59.00 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,266,565 shares of company stock worth $134,172,421 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.