$52.41 Million in Sales Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will post $52.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.11 million to $53.70 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $46.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $205.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.31 million to $208.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $213.27 million, with estimates ranging from $208.14 million to $218.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $32.71. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $647.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter D. Horst purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,292 in the last three months. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.