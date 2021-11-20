$540,000.00 in Sales Expected for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to announce $540,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $680,000.00 and the lowest is $400,000.00. Anterix posted sales of $240,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year sales of $1.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $980,000.00 to $2.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.65 million, with estimates ranging from $4.04 million to $29.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATEX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anterix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Anterix stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $66.55.

In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $61,774.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $610,025.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,831 shares of company stock worth $3,566,350 over the last ninety days. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anterix by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Anterix by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Anterix by 74,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

