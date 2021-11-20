$55.25 Million in Sales Expected for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) to announce sales of $55.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will report full year sales of $220.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.80 million to $223.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $271.35 million, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $298.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ginkgo Bioworks.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DNA shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,054,722,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $912,171,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,481,000.

Shares of DNA opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.