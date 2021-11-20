56,865 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,000. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.6% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $80.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,338,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,373,139 shares of company stock valued at $109,442,192 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.72.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

