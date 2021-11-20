5,730 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,730 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $533.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $535.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

