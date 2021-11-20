$6.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report $6.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.98 billion. Amgen reported sales of $6.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $26.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.87 billion to $26.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $26.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $27.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $206.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.78 and its 200-day moving average is $228.90. Amgen has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.