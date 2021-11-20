$63.08 Million in Sales Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to post $63.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $63.80 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year sales of $231.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.00 million to $237.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $346.85 million, with estimates ranging from $226.16 million to $385.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.97) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Bank of America started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

In other news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $219,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,114,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,331,000 after purchasing an additional 359,668 shares during the period. SPT Invest Management Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $312,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $171,053,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 14.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,581,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,580,000 after purchasing an additional 581,274 shares during the period. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $26.90 on Friday. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.36.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

