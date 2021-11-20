654,715 Shares in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 654,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.85% of Kandi Technologies Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNDI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $114,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,035,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 56,959 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 62.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 46,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $391,000. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.47 million, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

