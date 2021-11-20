$66.10 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will report sales of $66.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted sales of $59.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $274.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.68 million to $274.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $291.25 million, with estimates ranging from $285.60 million to $296.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCKT. Barrington Research increased their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.49 million, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

