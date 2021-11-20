$7.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will announce sales of $7.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.78 billion and the highest is $7.43 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $5.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $27.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.14 billion to $27.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.93 billion to $31.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.02.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 12.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 265.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 93,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 67,622 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 46.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $298.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $196.08 and a one year high of $316.04.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

