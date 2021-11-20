$72.67 Million in Sales Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to report $72.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.00 million. Camtek posted sales of $48.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $268.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $268.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $292.63 million, with estimates ranging from $290.90 million to $295.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78. Camtek has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,932,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Camtek by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after buying an additional 423,503 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,374,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Camtek by 1,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 203,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Camtek by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,483,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

