737,032 Shares in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 737,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,289,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Alkuri Global Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KURI. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter worth $19,965,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter worth $17,226,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter worth $15,571,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter worth $9,191,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter worth $8,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkuri Global Acquisition alerts:

KURI opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkuri Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkuri Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.