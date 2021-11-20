92,048 Shares in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 92,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of MicroVision at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroVision by 293.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,322,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,956,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,660,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 499.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,500 shares in the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MVIS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ MVIS opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 3.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. MicroVision, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,460.44% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

