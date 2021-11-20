Aavegotchi (GHST) Market Cap Tops $192.31 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for $2.74 or 0.00004663 BTC on popular exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $192.31 million and $159.39 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00047786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.43 or 0.00220394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00089068 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 71,982,059 coins and its circulating supply is 70,217,895 coins. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

