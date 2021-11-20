ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

ABB opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.06. ABB has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ABB by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

