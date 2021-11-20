Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the October 14th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $6.69 on Friday. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACCYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Accor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

