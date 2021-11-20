AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 620,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACRX. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93,506 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,935 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 85,105 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 21,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.72 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.71.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACRX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.