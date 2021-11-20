Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ACER stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 90,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,613. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. Acer Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACER. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acer Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Acer Therapeutics worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

