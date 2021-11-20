Actinium (ACM) Hits Market Cap of $634,422.81

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $634,422.81 and $14,725.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Actinium

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 36,491,600 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

