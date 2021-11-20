Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $891.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce sales of $891.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $891.00 million to $892.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $792.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,258,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 865.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $3,370,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth about $207,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AYI opened at $215.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $108.55 and a one year high of $224.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.19%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

