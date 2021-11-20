Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading 80.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.13 million and $2.21 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 80.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,677.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,321.10 or 0.07364185 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.62 or 0.00381108 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $585.52 or 0.00997862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00086633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.31 or 0.00421482 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.29 or 0.00266357 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

