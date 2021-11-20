adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €333.47 ($378.94).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €375.00 ($426.14) price target on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($375.00) price target on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($386.36) price target on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €368.00 ($418.18) target price on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €345.00 ($392.05) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ADS opened at €282.35 ($320.85) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €279.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €294.36. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($185.97) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($228.42).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

