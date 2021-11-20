Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.12.

AMIGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Investec lowered Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $39.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $51.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $2.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $2.06.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.