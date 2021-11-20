ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.55.

ADT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of ADT opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. ADT has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in ADT during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

