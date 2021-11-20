Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of ADXS stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. Advaxis has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.19.
Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.
About Advaxis
Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.
Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.