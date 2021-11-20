Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of ADXS stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. Advaxis has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Advaxis alerts:

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advaxis by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,750,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advaxis by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 108,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advaxis by 1,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 417,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 396,163 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.