Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 408,300 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the October 14th total of 317,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 120.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEGXF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.31 target price (down from C$19.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.04 price target (down previously from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.31 price target (down previously from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.31 price target (down previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of AEGXF opened at $13.40 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.