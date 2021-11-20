Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 price target on Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.09 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$16.94 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$15.87 and a 52-week high of C$22.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

