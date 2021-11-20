Aeron (ARNX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30,378.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 45.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. During the last week, Aeron has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $11,256.15 and $30,378.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00048610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.25 or 0.00220774 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00089069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

ARNX is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

