Aeron Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $6,998.13 and $42,561.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aeron has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00047782 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00219762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00088990 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

