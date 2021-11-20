AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $539,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $650,286.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,994. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 12.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 40.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 124.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment stock opened at $88.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,958.00 and a beta of 0.38. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

