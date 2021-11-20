AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) Position Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 742,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AF Acquisition were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in AF Acquisition by 9.6% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of AF Acquisition by 11.0% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AF Acquisition by 40.0% in the second quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AF Acquisition by 0.3% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,704,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AF Acquisition by 15.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AFAQU opened at $9.93 on Friday. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

