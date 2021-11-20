AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the October 14th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

