Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $659.11 Million

Equities analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to post sales of $659.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $658.21 million to $660.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $554.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.83.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $174.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $191.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 516,751 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 446.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 120,178 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,837,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 462.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,681,000 after acquiring an additional 67,073 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

