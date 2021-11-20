Agrello (DLT) One Day Volume Tops $19,647.00

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Agrello coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Agrello has a total market cap of $750,537.71 and $19,647.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Agrello has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Agrello alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.00220851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00089016 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Agrello Profile

Agrello (CRYPTO:DLT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 105,335,765 coins. The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Buying and Selling Agrello

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.