Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in October

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,657,200 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the October 14th total of 5,271,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,548.2 days.

Shares of AICAF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. Air China has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $0.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AICAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DBS Vickers upgraded Air China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 8.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

