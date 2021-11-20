Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

DETNF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Danske cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $33.50 on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

