Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 515,900 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the October 14th total of 656,400 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In related news, Director Robert G. Shepler acquired 35,000 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,909,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,097,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,544,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKYA opened at $12.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.42.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 59.91% and a negative return on equity of 67.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

