Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Up 34.3% in October

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the October 14th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AKZOY opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $33.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7818 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

