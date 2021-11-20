Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,611 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.62% of Alamo Group worth $47,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,241 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $339,040.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,354,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $443,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,010 shares of company stock worth $4,012,552 in the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $151.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.85 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $338.31 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

