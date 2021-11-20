Aleph.im Tops One Day Volume of $2.25 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 20th. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $107.60 million and $2.25 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00048360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00218762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00088773 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 174,305,540 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

